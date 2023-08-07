WALTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Walton woman is facing criminal charges for her involvement in a domestic violence incident that occurred in July.

42-year-old Melissa Knorr was arrested on August 4 following an investigation from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. Police were dispatched to a residence in the Village of Walton on July 28, after a report of a domestic dispute was made. Once officers arrived on the scene, Knorr and the other individual involved in the initial incident were interviewed. It was later reported that Knorr hit the victim repeatedly and violated the order of protection that required her to stay away from them.

Knorr was charged with criminal contempt in the first degree as well as harassment in the second degree. She was arraigned at the Town of Walton Court and later released.

She is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.