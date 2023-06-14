DELHI, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Delaware county man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to burglary and aggravated harassment.

In October of 2022, Scott Conrad Jr., 30, of Walton, NY, kicked down the door of his ex-girlfriend’s home and spat on her after an altercation. A child was present at the time of the burglary.

Conrad has been sentenced to a split sentence and will spend 6 months in jail followed by 5 years of federal probation.

“I commend Officer Logan Wood of the Walton Village Police Department for his work on this case. Due to his fast actions a greater tragedy was averted. I am pleased to announce that the Defendant will be required to pay for the damages he caused. Domestic Offenders remain a top priority for my office, and one of our main goals is to make sure victims are reimbursed for any losses resulting from criminal activity.” said Shawn Smith Delaware County District Attorney.