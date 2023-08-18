DELHI, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith announced the four-count indictment of a Walton man on Friday.

John Macrabie, 26, appeared for arraignment in Delaware County Court and was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal sexual act in the third degree, and disseminating indecent material to minors in the first degree, a sexually motivated felony.

Macrabie allegedly sent naked pictures of himself to a child on social media in an effort to have oral sex with her. He later engaged in oral sexual conduct with the victim while a 2-year-old child was present. He plead not guilty to the charges.

Macrabie was released to the supervision of the Delaware County Probation Department under non-monetary terms and conditions. The case is scheduled for a conference on September 5.