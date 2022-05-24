WALTON, NY – A Delaware County man who was already facing accusations of running a Ponzi scheme is now also charged with tax evasion.



New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced the arrest of 60 year-old Carl Carro of Walton for allegedly failing to pay more than $75,000 in taxes over the past 6 years.



According to the A-G’s office, Carro did not file returns from 2017 to 2019 and filed a false return in 2020.



Carro is also charged with another man of defrauding investors out of millions of dollars, spending money on personal expenses including $120,000 on their pets.

In January 2021, Carro and 72 year-old James Doyle of White Plains were charged with money laundering, grand larceny and fraud.



The A-G says Carro and Doyle were the directors of 2 headhunting companies, Endeavor Management Solutions and Endeavor Consultancy.



The men allegedly promised investors a 10% to 20% return on their investments and to find them seats on corporate boards of directors.



The A-G says more than 50 people from across the state and country were defrauded between September 2012 and 2020.