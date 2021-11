Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

WALTON, NY – A Walton man has been arrested on Grand Larceny charges.

Police report they have arrested 58 year-old Raymond Albertina on Thursday following an investigation.

Albertina appeared to have stolen over $53,000 of property from business associates in the Town of Walton and Town of Franklin, on separate occasions.

Albertina was released and will return to court at a later date.