DELHI, NY – The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of a Walton man.

Martin Planty Jr was already incarcerated in the Delaware County Correctional Facility when he allegedly struck another inmate with a number of closed fist punches.

The other inmate sustained injuries to his face and chest. The incident occurred last Thursday, April 28.

Planty was arrested on Tuesday and charged with Assault. He was arraigned in the Town of Delhi Court, and released on his own recognizance back to the correctional facility on the unrelated charges he was originally there for.