BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Two people are facing felony charges after a recent drug bust in the City of Binghamton.

On September 12, members of the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at 103 Walnut Street. During the investigation, police located the following items:

Two .22lr caliber rifles

Approximately 75 grams of methamphetamine

75 grams of methamphetamine $410 in suspected drug proceeds

18 controlled substance pills

Items used for packaging and weighing narcotics

Following the investigation, officers arrested Dominick Clapper, 31, and Lauren Baxter, 43. The duo was taken to the Binghamton Police Department for processing where they were both charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

Two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force is comprised of members of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Binghamton Police Department, and the Village of Johnson City Police Department.