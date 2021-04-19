Walk-up COVID vaccine clinic held at NYSEG Stadium

BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton held the first vaccination clinic in our area where residents did not need to register.

Today from 9:30 to 4, anyone 18 and older, could have gone to the parking lot at NYSEG Stadium to get their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

There was no registration required, all you needed was an ID with you name and date of birth.

Binghamton partnered with UHS which provided 200 doses and the staff to administer them.

Mayor Rich David says the goal was to make it easily accessible to anyone.

“I encourage everyone to get the vaccine. Not everybody is able to reach other facilities at a specific location. So, you don’t need an appointment, you can walk in over a course of the entire day, and I think that’s a very attractive option,” says David.

The Mayor says they will evaluate how things went before deciding whether to hold another pop-up clinic.

While there were no restrictions on who could receive the vaccinations, David says the intent was to serve people in the center city.

In 28 days, UHS will be back to administer the second dose of the vaccine.