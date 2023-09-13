GREENE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A mainstage adaptation of a popular 1967 psychological thriller is getting ready for its final curtain this weekend.

“Wait Until Dark” has just four performances left at Chenango River Theatre. The chilling show is said to be an incredibly well-crafted production, featuring various twists and turns that leave audience members on the edge of their seats as they’re immersed in a story of strength and mystery.

Set in 1944, the show follows Susan, a recently blind woman, as she navigates a violent break in. Assuming she’s an easy target, two con men enter her apartment in hopes of finding a doll full of diamonds. Determined to escape her fate, Susan plans to use her disability to her advantage as night approaches.

The stage production was adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from Frederick Knott’s original movie by the same name, which starred Audrey Hepburn as Susan.

The show is helmed by Craig Johnson, who staged last year’s production of Yasmina Reza’s “Art,” and presents many new and familiar faces to the CRT stage. New to CRT is Shonita Joshi, who stars as Susan. Alongside Joshi are two other CRT newcomers, Thomas Daniels and Emma Jo Whalen. Vito Longo, Mike Boland, and Ben Butler are also a part of the cast and have all previously made appearances at CRT.

Wait Until Dark’s final weekend on the CRT stage begins on September 14 and runs through September 17. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $27 for all performances and can be purchased at chenangorivertheatre.org or by calling the 24-hour box office line at (607)656-8499.