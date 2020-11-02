Voting questions and concerns in preparation for Election Day

ALBANY, NY – Some New Yorkers may have some questions or concerns as they head out to the polls tomorrow.

As NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca shows us, there are some advocacy groups that people can turn to help them navigate the process.

The New York Public Interest Research Group, or NYPIRG is just one organization that will have a non-partisan helpline open on Election Day.

((Megan Ahearn, NYPIRG Program Director)) We’re tracking the calls that are going to be coming in a lot of that we do so that if there is an issue, we can reach out directly to the Board of Elections and have a problem solved right away. But we’ll also just see if there’s trends across counties or across the state.

From 6am to 9pm students, many of whom are voting for the first time, can call into (212) 822-0282 for questions about polling site location, to report problems they see, or to get advice on their voting rights.

((Megan Ahearn, NYPIRG Program Director)) There is also the Attorney General’s helpline that we encourage people, especially if they’re facing a challenge to their vote, to also call the Attorney General. And um, you know, we’ve in previous helplines, we’ve gone through the process of helping people even get a court order allowing them to vote on the machine if, for instance, their name was erroneously missing from the poll books.

The Attorney General’s hotline is (800) 771-7755.

There are also resources and accommodations for people with disabilities.

((Christy Asbee, Disability Rights New York Director of Voting Advocacy)) If you get to the polls, there is a long line and you are experiencing symptoms of your disability are not able to stand in that line because of your disability. You can ask, when you’re at the polling location you can speak to a poll worker and ask for a reasonable accommodation. That is, that will resolve or alleviate any symptoms of your disability.

She says if you have a print-related disability you should also have access to a clean ballot marking device.