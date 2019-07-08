Voting begins for the Chamber’s HYPE awards

The Greater Binghamton Chamber is now seeking votes for its inaugural HYPE awards, honoring young professionals in our area.

The Chamber solicited and received over 100 nominations of people under the age of 40 to be recognized for their contributions to our community. They’ve been reduced to 3 nominees each in 15 categories, 12 representing different industries such as the arts, business and professional services and technology. Plus awards for Intern of the Year, Newcomer and Community Service.

“The HYPE awards is really just to recognize people so that we can see other ways that young professionals can get involved. And the hope is to keep them here and help grow our community.

To vote, click here.

Voting is open through Sunday. The awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday July 30th at Traditions at the Glen.