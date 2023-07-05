BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) United Way of Broome County is gearing up for their largest single-day fundraiser and are asking community members to participate in volunteering.

‘Day of Caring’, an event conceived as a remembrance to those who lost their lives in 9/11, is a day for those to support local health and human agencies. Taking place this September, an array of projects are being planned to better impact our community.

The United Way is still accepting registration from individuals as well as organizations interested in hosting a volunteer project. A large work force is needed so those involved in schools, parks, churches, and attractions throughout Broome County are encouraged to sign up.

Volunteer registration will take place on the Volunteer HQ, an online volunteering platform. Project registration and all volunteers interested in participating in this year’s Day of Caring are urged to build a volunteer profile at uwbroomevolunteers.com.

For more information regarding the Volunteer HQ, please call 607-240-2000.