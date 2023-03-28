ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, a volunteer firefighter rescued a dog that fell through the ice on a pond off of Camp Lane in Westerlo around 11:36 a.m. The firefighter suffered a laceration to the face as a result and was taken to Albany Medical Center for further evaluation.

The volunteer firefighter from the town of East Berne Fire Department tethered himself safely to shore, entered the cold water, and successfully rescued the dog. The golden doodle hit him in the face, for which he was treated on scene and later taken to Albany Med. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office did not mention the firefighter’s current condition.