BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Several local fire companies are greatly in need of new members.

Tomorrow, April 21st, many of these companies across Broome County will be hosting open houses.

This is a great opportunity for residents to head into their local firehouse and talk about becoming a volunteer.

The following companies have confirmed that they will be open from noon to 3 p.m. tomorrow (unless noted otherwise):

Conklin Fire Department (9 to noon) – 1034 Conklin Road, Conklin

1034 Conklin Road, Conklin East Main Fire Company (8 to 5) – 847 East Maine Road, Johnson City

847 East Maine Road, Johnson City Endwell Fire Department – 3508 Country Club Road, Endwell

3508 Country Club Road, Endwell Five Mile Point Fire Company – 16 Crescent Drive, Kirkwood

16 Crescent Drive, Kirkwood Harpursville Fire Department – 2 Main St., Harpursville

2 Main St., Harpursville Port Crane Fire Company – 844 Route 369, Port Crane

844 Route 369, Port Crane West Corners Fire Department – 500 Day Hollow Road, Endicott

– 500 Day Hollow Road, Endicott West Endicott Fire Company – 113 N. Page Avenue, Endicott

113 N. Page Avenue, Endicott West Windsor Fire Company – 9 Karla Drive, West Windsor

In February, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced that volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel may be eligible for a property tax exemption through newly proposed legislation.

The volunteer firefighter tax exemption bill passed through the State Senate and Assembly unanimously last June.

It gives counties, local municipalities, school districts and other districts that levy property taxes the ability to offer a tax break for first responders.

Under the proposal, volunteer firefighters and EMS workers that have served with their department for at least two years, will be eligible for an exemption of up to 10% of their assessed property value.