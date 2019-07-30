Volunteer firefighter recognized for bravery

OXFORD, N.Y. – A volunteer fighter was honored for his role in saving a family.

Oxford Volunteer Firefighter Cody Maricle was presented the New York State Liberty Medal in recognition of his bravery by State Senator Fred Akshar.

Back in March, while he was off duty, Maricle was on his way home from work at around 1:00 am when he stopped for gas.

While filling up he noticed a nearby house on fire.

Realizing the blaze was out of control Maricle banged on the door until someone answered and was made aware of the fire.

The family of five was able to escape the house unharmed.

He says he just followed his instincts.

“Did what I feel anybody should do go and try to alert the family and get them out. Thankfully they heard me and were able to get out just in time,” he said.

Maricle says he’s met with the family and talked with them multiple times since the incident.

He says it brings him great pride knowing that he most likely saved that family’s lives.