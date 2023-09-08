BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) Individuals in any stage of addiction recovery can join VOICES this weekend to be celebrated for their journey towards sobriety.

To commemorate National Recovery Month, VOICES Recovery Center will hold its 6th Annual Recovery Celebration Event on September 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held on site at VOICES, located at 340 Prospect Street in Binghamton, and will include several family friendly activities, food compliments of Lupo’s, raffles, a dunk tank, and more. Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to learn about important resources around the area and harm reduction with alternative therapy providers and Narcan training. The celebration serves as a way to recognize and support those who have worked to overcome substance abuse as well as those still continuing on their path towards recovery. The event is free and open to anyone who supports recovery and wishes to attend.

National Recovery Month is celebrated each September to promote new evidence-based treatments and recovery practices while also increasing public awareness surrounding mental health and addiction. The observance was created to honor the lifelong journey that is sobriety, the strong community of those in recovery, those looking to recover, and the dedication of service providers and communities who make recovery in all its forms possible.

The VOICES Recovery Center serves as a safe haven for anyone struggling with substance abuse, individuals who know and love someone affected by addiction, those who have lost someone to overdose, and those who are looking for a safe and supportive community as they remain sober. They offer a variety of information to any and all people who want to learn about addiction and provide services to those in recovery or seeking recovery.

