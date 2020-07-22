VOA hires new Director of Housing and Shelter Services

BINGHAMTON, NY – A homeless shelter assisting with the needs of local veterans has a new Director of Housing and Shelter Services.

Alicia Davis took over the position on July 6th.



he VOA works to help veterans and their families find temporary and permanent housing solutions, as well as assist with other resources they may need.

Davis has been working with the homeless community for the past 7 years.

She says a big draw to the job is interacting with people from all walks of life.

“I am from Broome County, I’ve been here my whole life, and it’s important to me that the members of our community are doing well and sustaining their basic needs and being able to live life to the fullest,” says Davis.

The shelter has also been recognized for its COVID-19 precaution efforts, including an isolation room for any infected residents, as well as social distancing and masks.

The shelter says nobody has tested positive so far.