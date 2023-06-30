BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A local tourist organization has received the 2023 Award of Excellence in Travel and Tourism from The Communicator Awards.

Visit Binghamton is a platform that promotes and showcases attractions and events in the Greater Binghamton area. They were awarded for being an interactive and user-friendly site that uses technology and creativity to promote the cities must-see destinations.

“We are immensely proud to receive the 2023 Award of Excellence for our website from The Communicator Awards,” said Judi Hess, Director at Visit Binghamton. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in creating an exceptional digital presence that effectively captures the essence of Binghamton and entices travelers to discover our remarkable destination.”

The Communicator Awards is a program that has been rewarding marketing professionals for outstanding achievements for nearly 30 years. This year, they received approximately 3,000 applications for the award.

For updates on events and more information about the area visit visitbinghamton.org