Visions workers raise $18K for Heart Walk

BINGHAMTON, NY – Visions employees took a variety of steps to assist the American Heart Association with its annual Southern Tier Heart Walk this year.

Credit Union employees raised 18 thousand dollars through a sweatshirt sale, Basket raffles and 5 dollar donations for the opportunity to wear jeans on Fridays.

The money helped the Heart Association reach its 300 thousand dollar goal for the walk which was held virtually last month.

Visions’ Director of Business and Indirect Development Dan Spence is the co-chair of the walk for this year and next.

