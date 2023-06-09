ENDWELL N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Visions Federal Credit Union welcomed aboard its 250,000th member back in April.

“While we’re proud of how far we’ve come, our members, staff, and volunteers continue to look ahead,” Tyrone Muse, Visions’ President/CEO said. “We’re always working to strengthen local relationships, meet the needs of increasingly diverse communities, and make our services even more accessible, equitable, and secure for our members.”

Over the past 57 years, Visions has went from serving just eight members to a over a quarter million members today. The company now manages $5.6 billion in assets, operates over 50 branches across New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, and offers remote banking services in English and Spanish to members around the world.

Visions plans on opening a new location in Oneonta over the summer, two new offices in public high schools that will open at the end of summer, and several branch remodels by the end of the year.