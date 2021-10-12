Visions president and CEO visits Windsor High School

BINGHAMTON, NY – The head of Visions gave some future professionals some insights in how to succeed in business recently.

Visions President and CEO Ty Muse was a guest speaker at Windsor High School.

Muse was part of a monthly series that Windsor holds in partnership with Harvard University and its National Center for Rural Education Research Networks.

The program is assisting 50 rural school districts in New York and Ohio to combat the challenges of college readiness and enrollment and chronic absenteeism.

Muse says he has a simple message to the students.

“You may be sitting here right now thinking, ‘There’s no way I could someday be the CEO of Visions or some high level job, but I wanted them to know that my predecessor went to the same high school, sat in these same chairs and ultimately was this same person. So, education is a great equalizer,” says Muse.

Visions has a number of programs that engage students and encourage saving and investing.

It also has a series of small branches located within schools, including Windsor, that employ students and help to teach financial literacy.