VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Visions Federal Credit Union has moved branch operations from the Town Square Mall into a newly constructed building at 2421 Vestal Parkway East.

According to Visions, the move concludes a year-long project to update their Vestal facilities and vacate the lease property that they had previously occupied.

The new branch features all services that were provided at the prior location, including ATM’s, a full-service teller line, a coin counting machine for Visions members, a night drop depository, and office space.

Branch Manager Jeremiah Baldwin is excited about the update and said that members have felt the same way.

“Feedback has been great. People are excited about the new building, a modern look, and how we’ve added extra offices that enable us to keep serving members with less of a wait time. Those details mean a lot to our members.”

In celebration of the new office, Visions hosted several weeks of grand opening festivities consisting of a ribbon cutting ceremony, giveaways, and community engagement activities.

At the ribbon cutting ceremony, Visions also donated gift cards, non-perishable foods, and hygiene products to the Vestal High School’s new food pantry.

“For me, this is another opportunity to be part of the cooperative spirit of helping,” said Visions President/CEO Ty Muse. “By having new members or new businesses come to participate with us, it allows us to give more back to the community.”