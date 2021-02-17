Vision’s Kindness Cafe meal delivery returns

ENDICOTT, NY – A meal delivery service that provided food for hospital workers during the early stages of the pandemic has made a return.

The Kindness Cafe is a partnership between Visions Federal Credit Union and American Food and Vending that began last spring.

Recently, the groups partnered up again to deliver meals to UHS Senior Living Center at Ideal in Endicott, bringing over 300 meals over 2 days.

Through their Acts of Kindness initiative last year, the project raised over $1200 dollars and delivered 248 meals to the UHS hospital system.