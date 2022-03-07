BINGHAMTON, NY – Meanwhile, as Visions grows, it’s taking steps to make sure it offers a work environment that is welcoming and inclusive.

Visions has announced the hiring of LaToya Pryce as its Culture and Inclusion Officer.

Pryce comes to the credit union with over 2 decades of experience in the financial services industry with a specialization in banking and leadership.

Since joining in January, Pryce says she’s hit the ground running, focusing on promoting diversity, equity and inclusion both internally and externally.

Within the organization, she says it’s important that everyone feel safe to share their ideas.

Pryce says diversity is about more than physical characteristics.

“Being able for me to show up at work, who I am, and be able to share my thoughts and ideas and not feel like I’m going to be ostracized, chastised for it. It’s just as important as saying as a minority or someone with a physical limitation, ‘Am I being included and acknowledged?’ That too as well,” says Pryce.

Pryce says she wants to help create a culture of psychological safety with a diversity of thought and a priority put on promoting from within.

As for its public face, Pryce says Visions will offer open access to people of all backgrounds, partnering with local minority groups and promoting financial literacy among underserved communities.