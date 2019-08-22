Visions headquarters gets remodeled

ENDWELL, N.Y. – After nearly three years and a $30M investment, Visions Federal Credit Union is putting the finishing touches on its newly remodeled and expanded headquarters.

The former elementary school building on Country Club Road is now more than double its former size.

While it will continue to have a retail branch and welcome in customers for investment services and real estate closings, much of the work done in the building is of the back office variety, including lending administration, digital banking and processing.

President and CEO Ty Muse says Visions has become more of a technology firm that handles cash.

As the credit union has grown, so has its workforce. 300 people now work in the building, up from 250 when the project began.

“We’re on a path to hopefully doubling over the next 10 years just based on servicing and providing all of the needs. There’s always new things that we haven’t though of, whether it be artificial intelligence or robotics. So these are really interesting jobs and we’ve partnered with groups like Binghamton University and SUNY Broome to help us fill, as well as people in our community,” he said.

During a presentation today, Muse thanked the company’s staff, board, retirees and the IBM employees who started the organization in 1966 as the IBM Endicott Employees Federal Credit Union.

It moved into its current headquarters in 1988.

The general contractor on the project was PW Campbell with local assistance by Delta Engineers.