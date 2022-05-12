BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton High School students now have a convenient place to do their banking while also learning more about how to handle their finances.

Visions Federal Credit Union opened another one of its in-school branches earlier this school year.

Today, it held a formal ribbon cutting and grand opening.

The branch is open Monday through Friday when school is in session from 9:30 to 3:30.

It’s staffed by a Visions employee with assistance from Binghamton student ambassadors.

In addition to an ATM, students and staff can open accounts and learn more about Visions financial services.

“It teaches these kids at this age how to build generational wealth just by starting out when they’re in high school. Open a savings account, learn those financial skills that they’re going to need throughout their life,” says Coordinator of Work-Based Learning Gael Bobby.

Bobby says the student ambassadors also visit classrooms and make presentations to their classmates about smart money management.