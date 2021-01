TIOGA COUNTY – Some Tioga County students are getting a nice surprise from a top lender in our area.

Visions Federal Credit Union is donating winter gear to children in the Owego Apalachin School District.

The donations are coming from the Apalachin and Owego branches of the bank.

It amounts to exactly $500 worth of winter coats, hats gloves, and other cold weather attire.

Visions’ digital department also donated 500 dollars, also to be used for essential winter gear.