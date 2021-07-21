Visions Federal Credit Union donates over $3,500 to veterans

ENDWELL, NY- On July 4th Visions Federal Credit Union held its annual 4 on the 4th Road Race to support the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group as it’s first public event since COVID.

The event was offered both in person and virtually to allow COVID friendly options to participants.

350 runners where registered for the race, including 71 virtual runners who came from 4 different states.

Volunteers helped to put on the event, including a celebration and refreshments at the finish.

As a result from the race Visions was able to donate over $3,500 to the Southern Tier Veteran Support Group.