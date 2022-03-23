BINGHAMTON, NY – Visions Federal Credit Union is looking to help its members navigate the next financial frontier, cryptocurrency.

Visions has added a new buy, sell and hold feature for trading Bitcoin on its digital platforms.

Members using online or mobile banking can now enroll and watch a brief tutorial on Bitcoin before trading the digital currency.

Vice President and Chief Digital Officer Tom Novak says Visions has 3 main objectives with this new rollout.

First is to demystify the world of digital assets.

Second, to be transparent about the pricing structure for trading Bitcoin.

And third, to ensure safety and security.

Novak says Visions wants to position itself as a trusted partner.

“It always comes down to people. We have a phrase here at Visions that ‘How do we make digital more human?’ Because, even though there’s great technology and it’s very intuitive maybe to some, there’s still a lot of education, there’s still a lot of trust that you want to go ahead and build when you’re dealing with something very, very new,” he says,

Novak says people who live, work, worship or go to school in Greater Binghamton can now become a Visions member online.

To sign up, go to http://VisionsFCU.org.