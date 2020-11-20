Visions FCU gives big grant to UHS to broaden COVID-19 testing

BINGHAMTON, NY – Visions Federal Credit Union is donating a sizable grant to UHS to help with testing.

Visions donated $15,000 to help UHS broaden its ability to conduct COVID-19 tests.

The money will go toward new equipment for the UHS testing facility.

The operation will now be able to test its patients quicker, get the results quicker, and help decrease the spread of the virus.

One new piece of machinery at UHS will be a rapid testing machine, which will allow for results to be finalized within an hour.