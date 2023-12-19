ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – It’s the season of giving and with the help of its members, Visions Federal Credit Union is supporting organizations in need.

On December 19, Visions announced the results of its GivingTuesday campaign. GivingTuesday is a philanthropic holiday that follows Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. On this day, the company matched $10,000 in member donations to nonprofit organizations.

In total, Visions members donated $12,285 to 107 nonprofit organizations and with the gift match, that amount was raised to $22,285.

“This was our most successful gift match yet, reaching more than a hundred nonprofits in just 14 hours!” said Visions Social Media Administrator Micah Mellander.

On GivingTuesday, members were invited to log into their digital banking accounts and make donations to any registered nonprofit organization through the third-party application Givio. The gift match was part of a corporate giveback challenge for Visions members to support their favorite causes.

The initiative was facilitated through the Visions Cares program.