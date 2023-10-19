BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – After a successful first go-around in 2022, Visions Federal Credit Union Veterans Memorial Arena is inviting back veterans, their families and community members to gather for the second-annual Veterans Expo on Nov. 6.

The expo, which is a free community resource fair through the Visions Veterans Program, hosts organizations that support veterans and their families in Broome County and surrounding areas. Over 20 vendors such as benefit providers, employers, colleges, non-profits and social clubs for veterans, their spouses and active service members will be in attendance.

Vendor participation is free to those who wish to join in. Visions is asking those who are interested to register in advance.

The expo will take place on Monday, Nov. 6 from 3pm to 6pm at Veterans Memorial Arena. Limited parking will be available on Stuart St.