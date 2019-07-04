Visions 4 on the 4th takes off for 2nd straight year

A newer addition to Independence Day festivities in Endwell stepped off bright and early this morning.

The second annual Visions 4 on the 4th road race began at 8:30.

It’s a 4 mile run through the Park Manor neighborhood and Highland Park that starts and ends at the credit union’s newly remodeled headquarters on Country Club Road.

Originally a credit union for IBM employees, Visions has grown to have over 50 branches in three states.

Community Development Manager and Race Director Tim Strong says the home office has had to make more space to accommodate the growing workforce.

“As we continue to grow, we don’t forget where we started. And we do know the importance of giving back. That’s in the credit union philosophy of people helping people. And that’s something our CEO Ty Muse, our board, all of our staff really hold close to our heart. Even today, we’ve got over 60 volunteers that it takes to make a race like this happen. Giving up their time, coming in on the 4th of July making sure that we can do something really cool for the community,” Strong said.

The headquarters renovation is expected to be completed later this Summer.

Strong says 400 runners participated in the race today which was followed by a post-race party with breakfast, drinks and a deejay.