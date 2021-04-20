Virtual Tour of local cemetery

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local history buffs can learn about the final resting place of some of our area’s political leaders, war heroes, prominent businessmen and scoundrels.

The Broome County Historical Society is hosting a virtual tour of Spring Forest Cemetery tomorrow evening titled “Dead Men Walking.”

Former Broome County Historian Gerry Smith has been leading tours of the cemetery for decades, focusing on the stories of those interred there as well as highlighting the various architectural styles of the gravestones, mausoleums and obelisks.

Spring Forest opened in 1853 and is the only cemetery within the City of Binghamton.

“It’s one of the first park-like cemeteries in this region. It’s not like a New England church cemetery. There used to be benches out here. People would come and eat their lunch because it’s quiet and serene. And it’s a spot away from the hubbub of the city,” says Smith.

The free Zoom event begins at 6:45 tomorrow evening.

You can find a link at BroomeHistory.org/programs.