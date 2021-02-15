Virtual police reform meetings

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative has 2 virtual meetings planned for this week.
Tomorrow at 6:30 P-M, an outreach meeting on education and youth organizations.
And then at 6:30 on Thursday, an open public comment session.
Also tomorrow evening, the Broome County Police Reform Task Force will host a virtual public hearing on the draft plan to reform the Sheriff’s Office.
