Virtual police reform meetings

News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative has 2 virtual meetings planned for this week.

Tomorrow at 6:30 P-M, an outreach meeting on education and youth organizations.

And then at 6:30 on Thursday, an open public comment session.

Also tomorrow evening, the Broome County Police Reform Task Force will host a virtual public hearing on the draft plan to reform the Sheriff’s Office.

Links to the meetings are below:

Broome County Police Reform Task Force:

Join Zoom Meeting
https://broome.zoom.us/j/98634172487?pwd=ZGFETDAxN0MwQytJVy85SSttSzhzZz09
Meeting ID: 986 3417 2487
Passcode: 615049
One tap mobile
+16465588656,,98634172487#,,,,*615049# US (New York)

Binghamton Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Outreach Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/99302992919?pwd=ZkpBRW83UU1JNVhxWVhhdlNiTkFTQT09

Passcode: 116268

Or iPhone one-tap : 

    US: +19292056099,,99302992919#,,,,*116268#  or +13126266799,,99302992919#,,,,*116268# 

Or Telephone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

 US: +1 929 205 6099  or +1 312 626 6799  or +1 301 715 8592  or +1 346 248 7799  or +1 669 900 6833  or +1 253 215 8782 

Webinar ID: 993 0299 2919

Passcode: 116268

International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/anW0I7lmU

Binghamton Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Open Public Comment:

https://zoom.us/j/92962448260?pwd=R016WlZDdkczbmV6WExTVFFKM2cvQT09

Please click the link below to watch the webinar:

Passcode: 102699

Or iPhone one-tap : 

    US: +19292056099,,92962448260#,,,,*102699#  or +13017158592,,92962448260#,,,,*102699# 

Or Telephone:

  Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 929 205 6099  or +1 301 715 8592  or +1 312 626 6799  or +1 669 900 6833  or +1 253 215 8782  or +1 346 248 7799 

Webinar ID: 929 6244 8260

Passcode: 102699

    International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/ad2TUQOFNn

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News