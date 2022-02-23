NORWICH, NY – After being awarded a 10 million dollar grant, Norwich is holding public sessions to hear what the public has to say.

The City of Norwich found out it had been awarded the Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant back on December 8th.

About 15 or so proposals were submitted in the application and if everything works out, those projects should be moving forward.

Some of the ideas are to create a boutique hotel in the center of downtown, create safe passage ways, enhancing parks, create some mixed used space, and much more.

President and CEO, Kerri Green, says after dealing with COVID, this is great for the community.

“It was so amazing to find out we won this. When I found out that we were selected and we were a winner there were no words for how much this means to our community. This is really pivotal, the projects that we have laid out are going to completely change our downtown area and is also going to enhance the entire Chenagno county,” says Green.

There is a virtual workshop being held tomorrow night from 6 to 8 via zoom.

Anyone thinking is submitting an application for funding is invited to join.

Public workshops will continue until June and Green says the plan is to hopefully hit the ground running in 2023.

Anyone interested in learning more should visit NorwichDRI.com.