Virtual marketplace helps consumers shop safely and locally

BINGHAMTON, NY – In the season of holiday shopping, a local social media agency is making sure local stores don’t go unnoticed.

Chrissy Gates, owner of Where is Chrissy Today, has set up a Virtual Holiday Marketplace to help consumers shop safely and locally.

The one night event will feature around nine local businesses, who will give mini presentations about their goods and services over Zoom tomorrow evening, with raffles and prizes as well.

Businesses such as Little Venice, Tesorina Boutique and NY Serendipity have already signed up.

Not only will there be presentations from the shop, Gates says she’s also lined up a musician to provide some music to get people in the holiday spirit.

“I just think that when you highlight these places, people don’t know about them. Again, we were so busy, all of us, traveling and going to other places and buying online outside of the area, that we never really took a look at what we have here and now that we’re kind of on a permanent staycation, we can visit these places and order online from them as well,” she says.

The fun begins tomorrow at 7 and runs until 9.

Those interested in joining can register at http://ShoptheSouthernTier.com.

Local businesses interested in being showcased can also reach out to Gates.