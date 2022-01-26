NORWICH, NY- Norwich St. Baldrick’s has just announced that their annual head shaving event will be virtual again for 2022.

It is taking place Saturday, March 19th, and will be streamed through Facebook live.

This is a fundraiser is to help fight childhood cancer.

The event organizer, Jamie Burchill says, due to the spike in COVID, the committee thought it would be best to keep the community safe and do it virtual again, just like last year.

In 2021, the virtual event raised $38,315 to help fund childhood cancer research.

Norwich St. Baldrick’s is still looking for people willing to shave their head.

To participate: sign up here.