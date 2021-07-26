Virgil snowboarder receives gold and silver medals

VIRGIL, NY – A Cortland County snowboarder got a pleasant surprise in the mail recently, special recognition for an achievement he made over the winter.

Jordan Smith of Virgil received recognition from the United States of America Snowboard and Freestyle Ski Association, or USASA, following his performance at a regional competition held at Peek and Peak ski resort in Western New York back in January.

During that event, he qualified for nationals in both slopestyle and rail jam, earning 6 gold medals.

But the national competition at Copper Mountain in Colorado was canceled due to COVID.

So, it wasn’t until the package arrived this month that he received 2 additional medals, a gold and a silver, for being ranked first in the country for slopestyle and second for rail jam based on year-round performance.

“I really wasn’t expecting anything, it’s July now, the middle of the summer. Snowboarding is kind of on the back burner now. I was surprised when I got a package, I’m like, ‘I didn’t order anything.’ Open it up and there are 2 medals and a certificate on my achievement. So, it was pretty cool,” says Smith.

Smith grew up 2 minutes from Greek Peak and spent most of his childhood on the slopes.

He says two of his signature moves are a three quarters spin or 270 onto the rail as well as a Rodeo 360 while doing jumps.

Smith is now a coach and competitor with CNY Free Ride, an organization that coaches action sports athletes in snowboarding, skiing and mountain biking and also organizes action sports events.

For more information, go to CNYFreeRide.com.