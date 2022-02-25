OWEGO, NY – Vintage Vibes is located at 173 Front Street in Owego, and is a women owned business.

It offers new and vintage items of all sizes.

Co-owners Samantha Solo and Ashley Stephens started Vintage Vibes online back in September of 2020.

Solo says the both of them love taking vintage clothing items and pairing it with new items because she says fashion never really goes out of style, it always comes back.

They’ve been best friends for a long time and have always dreamed of opening a store front together.

They thought Owego would be the perfect location for it due to all the other women owned businesses around.

“This is what I have always wanted all my life. I’ve always shopped in boutiques when I was younger even. There was a local one I used to be a regular of and ever since then, this has been my dream,” says Solo.

The grand opening of Vintage Vibes is tomorrow morning.

It will be open Tuesday through Sunday.

Weekday hours are 10 to 5:30, Saturday is 10 to 6 and Sunday is 10 to 4.

Solo mentions they will still have the online store running as well, for that go to VintageVibesBoutique607.com.