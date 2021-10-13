Vines plans its second community garden for this weekend

BINGHAMTON, NY – VINES is set to build its 2nd Community Garden in Endicott this weekend, making this its 21st garden in Broome County.

This garden is located at 310 Squires Avenue and will feature 20 garden beds.

In addition to the 20 beds, there will be a heritage garden in the back that will have different fruits that are of importance to the people in Endicott.

The garden beds can be rented out by families, to do so, you can either call VINES or check its website.

Christina Zawerucha, Community Gardens Program Manager for VINES says gardens not only feed a family, but they feed the soul as well.

“It helps create a space where people can meet and communicate with their neighbors and learn from each other. It creates a space of peace, there’s a lot of evidence that it actually improves the quality of life not only for the community garden members, but for all the neighbors surrounding that community garden,” says Zawerucha.

The building of this garden is taking place this Saturday from 9 to 1.

Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to go to vinesgardens.org to register.

The day of the build you must show proof of vaccination or wear a mask.