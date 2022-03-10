BINGHAMTON, NY – Interested in gardening?
The VINES community gardens are now accepting new renters.
Each renter will get their own raised garden bed for a year. Each bed is ready for planting with fertile soil and on-site water, as well as access to compost, water and seeds.
Available spaces are prioritized to people who live in the neighborhood of the garden.
The beds are available for a yearly fee depending on your location:
Abbott Street, Binghamton – $30 per plot or accessible bed
Chenango Street, Hillcrest – $30 per plot
Columbus Park, Binghamton – $30 per plot
Corbett Ave, Binghamton – $30 per plot
Davis Avenue, Endwell – $30 per plot
Deerfield Place, Vestal – $30 per plot
Front Street, Binghamton – $30 per plot
Gregory Lane, Binghamton – $30 per plot or accessible bed
Laurel Avenue, Binghamton – $30 per plot
Liberty Street, Binghamton – $30 per plot
Mather Street, Binghamton – $30 per plot
Mercereau Park, Endicott – $30 per plot
Otsiningo, Dickinson – $30 per plot, $30 per raised bed, $15 per tall raised bed
New Street, Binghamton – $30 per raised bed
Park Street, Binghamton – $30 per plot
Phelps Park, Binghamton – $30 per plot
Pine Street, Binghamton – $30 per plot
North Side, Binghamton – $30 per plot
Sherman Street, Johnson City – $30 per plot
Squires Ave, Endicott – $30 per raised bed
You can sign up for a plot or bed here.