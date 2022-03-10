BINGHAMTON, NY – Interested in gardening?

The VINES community gardens are now accepting new renters.

Each renter will get their own raised garden bed for a year. Each bed is ready for planting with fertile soil and on-site water, as well as access to compost, water and seeds.

Available spaces are prioritized to people who live in the neighborhood of the garden.

The beds are available for a yearly fee depending on your location:

Abbott Street, Binghamton – $30 per plot or accessible bed

Chenango Street, Hillcrest – $30 per plot

Columbus Park, Binghamton – $30 per plot

Corbett Ave, Binghamton – $30 per plot

Davis Avenue, Endwell – $30 per plot

Deerfield Place, Vestal – $30 per plot

Front Street, Binghamton – $30 per plot

Gregory Lane, Binghamton – $30 per plot or accessible bed

Laurel Avenue, Binghamton – $30 per plot

Liberty Street, Binghamton – $30 per plot

Mather Street, Binghamton – $30 per plot

Mercereau Park, Endicott – $30 per plot

Otsiningo, Dickinson – $30 per plot, $30 per raised bed, $15 per tall raised bed

New Street, Binghamton – $30 per raised bed

Park Street, Binghamton – $30 per plot

Phelps Park, Binghamton – $30 per plot

Pine Street, Binghamton – $30 per plot

North Side, Binghamton – $30 per plot

Sherman Street, Johnson City – $30 per plot

Squires Ave, Endicott – $30 per raised bed

You can sign up for a plot or bed here.