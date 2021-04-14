VINES expands due to increased demand

BINGHAMTON, NY- A local organization that seeks to bring fresh produce to the inner city is looking to build a new headquarters.

VINES stands for Volunteers Improving Neighborhood Environments and is a local organization in Binghamton that helps people get access to locally grown food.

Due to COVID, VINES has seen an increase in demand for its services, lots of people want to start gardening as a way to just be outside and do something fun with their families.

Due to this increase in demand, it’s constantly expanding its staff and has outgrown its current office space located in United Presbyterian Church.

For a while now they have been keeping all of their equipment in multiple garages, which can make things a little difficult and inconvenient.

Executive Director Amelia LoDolce tells us how excited she is for their new space.

“We’re going to really love not having to run around to a bunch of different places to get the equipment and the supplies that we need for our work. It takes us a lot of extra time and you’re next really sure where things are, so it’s going to be phenomenal having everything in one place,” says LoDolce.

The new headquarters will be the first Net Zero Energy building here in Binghamton located on the corner of Susquehanna and Fayette Streets.

VINES has already been awarded some grants to help start the process of building the new space.

This facility will have enough room for its staff, equipment and will also offer community space.

The plan is to break ground in May and finish by June of next year, but VINES is asking for donations from the community.

If you’d like to donate go to vinesgardens.org and from there you’ll see a page called Capital Campaign.