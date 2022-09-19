BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – With help from the City, VINES is planning to put down roots in downtown Binghamton.

Mayor Jared Kraham announced today a 300 thousand dollar grant to help VINES build a new headquarters at the corner of Susquehanna and Fayette Streets.

A groundbreaking is being planned for the spring on a 1 point 8 million dollar facility that is being touted as the first Net Zero Energy building in Binghamton and the first use of straw bale insulation in a commercial building in New York State.

The structure will house offices, a kitchen, storage and space for community programming.

The location is just a couple of blocks away from the organization’s Urban Farm and around the corner from its first community garden on Columbus Park East.

Executive Director Amelia LoDolce said VINES is committed to the neighborhood where many of the youth in its Grow Binghamton job program live.

“As we go out to the community and talk to people, we have so much support, it is really uplifting to see it all come together and realize that people are happy to invest in us,” said LoDolce.

The grant comes from the city’s American Rescue Plan funds.

Other funding sources are local foundations, Empire State Development, NYSERDA, a state grant secured by Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, a capital campaign and crowd sources fundraiser along with in-kind labor and materials.

VINES was founded in 2007 and currently has 22 community gardens in addition to the expanded urban farm on Tudor Street.