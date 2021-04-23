Village of Waverly hiring records clerk

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Waverly is hiring a records clerk to begin in mid-June.

The position is 40 hours a week paying $14.42 an hour with medical, NYS retirement, and NYS deferred compensation plan.

The position is provisional, which means the selected individual will be required to take a civil service exam (at a later date) and score high enough to be eligible for permanent appointment.

This position is responsible for performing moderately difficult clerical duties involved in records management. Employees in this class will exercise independent judgement in processing a variety of records and reports, requiring a general understanding of specific law, office rules, procedure and policies. General supervision is received from a higher ranking administrative or clerical employee. Does related work as required.

The title of Records Clerk is Competitive, requiring applicants to meet minimum qualifications established for the position and successfully meet civil service examination requirements. A tentative test date for this examination is not yet known. A provisional appointment may be made

to this position. Permanent appointment will be dependent upon participation in the examination AND being reachable from the resulting eligible list.

Status: Provisional, pending permanent appointment from eligible list; anticipated start

date mid-June 2021

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS (Either):

a. Graduation from a regionally accredited New York State college or university with an

Associates degree in office technology or closely related field; OR

b. Graduation from high school or possession of an equivalency diploma and two years of

full-time general office and records management experience or its part-time equivalent;

OR

c. An equivalent combination of education and experience as defined in a) and b).

NOTE: Records Management may include record organization, review, storage, retrieval,

disposition and/or similar activities.