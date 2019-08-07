Village of Owego pays homage to hometown hero

OWEGO, N.Y. – With the one-hundred year anniversary of women’s suffrage approaching, the village of Owego is paying homage to a hometown hero.

Today Senator Chuck Schumer announced a new effort to celebrate the trailblazing work of feminist icon and first woman lawyer Belva Lockwood.

Lockwood graduated from Genesee College in 1857 and taught at the Owego Female Seminary before she went on to get her law degree from the National University School of law.

She not only became one of the first female lawyers but she was first woman to run for president.

Schumer is introducing legislation to commemorate her by renaming the Owego post office in her honor.

“For a hundred years after the Declaration of Independence was sign not a single woman had been allowed to practice in front of the supreme court. But the woman who did is right here from Tioga County blazing the trail for so many others and now of course we have women on the supreme court,” he said.

Once changed, the Owego Post Office will take on the name “The Belva Lockwood Post Office Building” after the trail blazer herself.

He says they plan on starting the process once he gets back to Washington.