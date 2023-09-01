JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Village of Johnson City has been issued a government audit after failing to provide all employees with adequate sexual harassment prevention training.

According to New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, most village employees did not receive complete training for the year of 2021.

Finding number one of the audit showed that out of 20 total individuals tested, which included 14 selected employees and all six elected officials, two employees did not complete the annual training. The village agreed to the finding and according to their correction plan, vow to conduct further trainings annually which will be monitored by the Mayor’s Secretary and the Clerk Treasurer. The village also excluded over 30 seasonal workers from sexual harassment prevention training.

Finding number two of the audit found that one of the two prevention trainings provided by the village did not include all the minimum requirements. The village agreed to this finding as well and stated in their corrective action plan that they plan to utilize the New York State Comptrollers Office’s sexual harassment prevention videos, documentation and tools for monitoring training.

To read the full audit, visit osc.state.ny.us.