SIDNEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Tuesday afternoon, a 14-year-old Sidney girl was struck by an alleged drunk driver while walking home from school.

She was stabilized and transported to SUNY Upstate University Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

She was walking on Sharon Street, less than a mile from Sidney Middle/High School.

NewsChannel 34 has learned that the girl’s name is Anielle Mcewan-Lomnicki, also known by her nickname “AK.”

AK is an accomplished basketball player, and a prayer was held at mid-court on Tuesday night following the girls’ basketball game between Sidney and Oxford.

Now, the whole Sidney community is coming together to pray for a quick recovery.

A candlelight vigil will be held tomorrow, February 18th, at 6:30 p.m. at Keith Clark Park.

Organizer Kimberly Shoemaker Ayers is inviting all to bring a candle, flashlight, or cell phone flashlight to show AK and her family love and support.

A local pizzeria is donating pizzas that will be sold for $2 a slice. All proceeds will go to AK and her family.

There will also be donation containers there for cash donations.