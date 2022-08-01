WINDSOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On March 10th a fire broke out at the Town of Windsor Highway Department main garage after the employees had left for the day. The fire destroyed the building and made all 6 plow trucks and various tools unusable during a large snowstorm. Several local municipalities came together and loaned trucks to Windsor’s crew.

Fast-forward to this past week as the remains of the garage were finally demolished and the rubble was removed by Gorick Construction.

Gorick was on-site for multiple days as they worked to carefully demo the building.

Plans for a new building are underway and construction is hoped to start in the spring of 2023.