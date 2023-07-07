ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Police have determined the identity of the man killed in a recent Endicott shooting.

Molique Dawson, 25, of Endicott was found by police lying in an Adams Avenue parking lot in the afternoon of July 1. Police responded to the call after receiving a report of shots fired. He quickly taken to Wilson Hospital where he later succumbed to his wounds. An autopsy revealed his cause of death was the result of a gunshot wound.

Investigators are following up on multiple developing leads. Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact the Endicott Police Department (607) 785-3341